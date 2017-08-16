Why Moms Are Talking About The Urpower 2-in-1 Humidifier

By DIANA FARIA
Whether you’re trying to get a good night’s sleep or need something to overpower the smell of an overloaded diaper, this 2-in-1 diffuser and humidifier has got your back.
Just under 11 ounces, this diffuser has two modes: a green light means the mist will spray intermittently (which will last about six hours before running out of water) while a red light means that the humidifier and mist will stay on continuously (about three hours).
Thankfully, using it isn’t rocket science either. Simply add enough water until it hovers just under the “max” line, drop a few of your favorite scented oil and let the diffuser work its magic in the office or any room in the house.
The result is moist air that smells fresh and will make you feel great wherever you are. Plus, there’s an LED light inside the diffuser that can be dimmed down to whatever brightness you like, can illuminate in seven different colors and is 60% of!