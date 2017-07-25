Why Summer Boredom Is Good For Our Kids

It’s the middle of summer, and you’re probably starting to hear, “I’m bored!” Here’s why that’s actually a great thing, and how you can use it to build your child in many ways!
If you’re like me, you worry about your child making the most of every experience. I’m always searching for opportunities to help my son learn, ensuring that he’ll get the most development out of every situation. I want his time to be used well, and as his mama, I can’t help but want to direct it all.
But as a teacher, I remember what I used to tell parents of my students at the end of each year — to have a great summer, and to work hard to let their kids be bored. I laughed when I said it, lightheartedly implying that it’s not a parents’ responsibility to keep their child entertained every second. But honestly, I also meant it developmentally, as being ‘bored’ actually rewires children’s brains, in a GREAT way.
I’m all about summer camps and activities and experiences for my son — I think they’re gifts and things that he will get a lot out of. But you know what he’s doing right now? He’s upstairs in his bedroom rediscovering his toys. We’ve recently moved, and in the last few months, he’s had lots of adventures, but also more screen time than usual.
So I’ve turned all electronics off and sent him to look through some boxes. I keep hearing, “Mama! I forgot how fun this was!” in reference to playing in a moving box.
A box, y’all. He’d turned a box into a spaceship and was ‘decorating’ it.
And that’s the thing. Experts more and more are warning parents about the dangers of over-scheduling our children. When we over-schedule them, we are not preparing them for the real world, says London child psychologist, Lyn Fry. Adults don’t have someone schedule their every second to make them happy, and doing so for children does them a disservice.
And while it’s tempting to feel that in this day and age, there is never a reason to be ‘bored,’ experts believe that there really is.
Psychoanalyst Adam Phillips said in his book On Kissing, Tickling and Being Bored: Psychoanalytic Essays on the Unexamined Life, the ability to be bored is an actual developmental milestone for children. Experts say that being bored is critical for the brain to create ‘internal stimulus’, and that’s what creativity is based on.
Phillips believes that children being bored is what motivates them to find out what interests them, not what mama and daddy think interests them. Dr. Fry goes so far as to say that being bored actually makes children self-reliant, in safe constructs that otherwise may not happen if we constantly try to fill their time.
In 2012, psychological scientist John Eastwood of York University in Ontario said that we feel bored when we feel we don’t have enough stimuli for a satisfying activity and we believe that the environment is responsible for that — for instance, when your child says, “There’s nothing to do.” We bet you could point out a million things that they could do, but they believe there isn’t, and that’s the literal definition of boredom.
He and his colleagues point that this state of wanting to do something satisfying, but not being able to is a failure in part of one of the brain’s attention networks. In today’s age where our kids are constantly barraged by stimulus and adrenaline in just about everything, we can understand why that would happen.
This is why I’m finding myself remembering the philosopher Bertrand Russell’s view on the value of boredom. In 1930, he wrote in his book, The Conquest of Happiness, that children develop best when allowed to be left undisturbed like a young plant in new soil. He said that too much travel or too many experiences and too little boredom may hinder creativity and cause the neural networks that feed imagination to just stop working to potential, leaving them as adults incapable of enduring the basic boredom that life sometimes brings.
He stresses that the only way to battle this is to learn how to cope with boredom as a child — to develop those networks as a child so they can be accessed as healthy adults.
So, what now?Don’t give your kids the option of ‘cleaning something if they’re really bored,’ when they tell you that they don’t have anything to do. Don’t tell them what to do, and don’t give them any suggestions.
Tell them that they’re going to get the gift of time (for a half hour or so at a time, depending on age) and imagination, and let them know that you want them to find things to do without your help. Allow them resources (within reason) to be creative — markers, tape, paper, crafts, access to outdoors or books or even their own toys — and watch them go.
You just might learn some pretty amazing things about your kiddo’s interests, and you’ll take the pressure off yourself.