Why Women’s Equality Day Is Important To Our Daughters And Our Sons

It wasn’t so long ago that women did not have the right to vote. On August 26, 1920, that right was granted by the 19th Amendment, and that day still stands as one to continue focusing efforts on equality for women.
Though sometimes it seems like women’s rights are still well behind the curve, when we look at the fact that women only gained the right to vote within the last 100 years, it is amazing to see how far we’ve come. The Suffragette movement led to the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, New York in 1848, and from there, the ball has been rolling, even if slowly.
The ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution is what gave all United Citizens the right to vote (well mostly all, as it wasn’t until 1924 when male and female Native Americans were granted the right under the Indian Citizenship Act), regardless of sex. In 1971, Representative Bella Abzug pushed for August 26 to be designated as Women’s Equality Day. In 1973, the first official celebration occured, and today the date is recognized as an official holiday.
But what does that mean to us today? Many of us are so far removed from the passage that we may not fully recognize the incredible strength and determination it took to proclaim equality for women as it was for men. And, many would argue that gaps are still blaring in the average, education institutions and government organizations.
Which is why it’s important that we educate both our daughters and sons about the rights we have as humans, regardless of gender. It’s important that we take advantage of the many different programs and/or activities that libraries and other public facilities have to celebrate the continuing efforts we all need to exert for women’s rights.
Sometimes, it’s easy to remember why we need to teach our daughters about how not so long ago, their right to vote and voice their opinion was not a right in this country. But, as the mother of a son, I feel it’s also important that we teach our sons about that disparity.
My family’s faith is what guides us in our actions and our decisions. It’s that faith that drives me to instil in my son that we are humans, and the bodies in which our brains are housed should not limit us in the rights we have as such. We are lucky enough to live in a free country, and in this day and age, my heart is broken to see the division and oppression that exists, even today.
In our family, we use the filter of “Is it kind? Is it loving?” in everything. I’ve made it a point to let my son know that oppression is not kind, nor is it loving, and I work hard to bend stereotypes that would lead him to believe that it was. As a woman, it’s important because I know how precious and hard-fought-for my rights are. But as a mother, raising a son in this world, it’s important that I teach him to come at people from a place of love, kindness and respect for all.
This Women’s Equality Day, whether you are raising sons or daughters, or both, remember to take a pause and discuss how at one time, not so long ago, what people could do was based on who they were. Share with them how it’s important that they do their part to ensure that doesn’t happen again, and that we can all continue to work for equality even in the simple recognition that we’re not there yet.
Photo: National Geographic/Corbis