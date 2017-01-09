Why You Need Colloidal Silver in Your Medicine Cabinet

Winter is here! If you don’t already have colloidal silver on your list of remedies to stock up on, here are some reasons to add it to your medicine cabinet.

Now that Winter is upon us, you may be building your medicine cabinet arsenal to ward off the common cold weather ailments and developing good habits to avoid sickness. If you don’t already have colloidal silver on your list of remedies to stock up on, let me give you some reasons to add it.

True colloidal silver (not to be confused with ionic silver or silver protein-based products) has been used for centuries to stop the spread of disease. It is antiviral, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal. It can also boost the immune system and promote healing. There is still research to be done, but modern studies do show many benefits and few to no side effects, as long as the silver is pure and without additives. For these reasons, we keep it on hand. Here are situations for which I’ve found it to be most useful in our home.

To Promote Skin Health

Silver has been shown to effectively reduce swelling and promote healing. Anytime someone gets a burn, scrape or bump, a little colloidal silver is immediately applied topically. The added bonus is that it feels (and even tastes) like water, so there is no burning sensation. Even the little ones don’t mind it!

To Fight Infections

I’ve been breastfeeding for years and though I have had many clogged ducts, only once did I feel the symptoms of mastitis. I had the chills in the night and when I stood up out of bed, I felt like I might faint. I immediately took a tablespoon of colloidal silver, ate a clove of garlic and drank a capful of apple cider vinegar. I was able to sleep and then four hours later, felt back to normal. I really believe these natural remedies cleared the infection before it got bad!

I’ve seen suggestions to put colloidal silver in a neti pot for a sinus infection (instead of nasal spray) or in a nebulizer for a chest infection. It’s powerful anti-inflammatory and antibacterial powers can fight pneumonia, bronchitis, ear infections and can even combat allergy attacks. Using colloidal silver can help reduce the use of antibiotics and consequently, reduce the risk of developing a resistance to antibiotics. While antibiotics have a place and we can be thankful for them, there are many reasons not to use them if we don’t have to. Silver is a great alternative.

To Nip Colds in the Bud

If my kids start to show the typical cold symptoms like a runny nose, congestion or watery eyes, I pull out a few good supplements and minerals to help boost their immune systems. Elderberry syrup, vitamin C and D, Thieves Essential Oil, and silver are the ones I usually have on hand. Since it tastes like water, it can be easily mixed into anything or just taken by the spoonful. Some companies also make a hand sanitizer made from colloidal silver that I imagine would be useful for playgrounds or just play dates with little ones who may be passing germs around.

Check your local health food store or ask your Naturopath or Herbalist about finding a good source for colloidal silver.