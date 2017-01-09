Why You Need Colloidal Silver in Your Medicine Cabinet

I don’t expect my comment will make it past the moderator of this blog however no one under any circumstance is should use colloidal silver.
Ever.
Do your own research, check Wikipedia
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medical_uses_of_silver
For start and look at other places.
This is snake oil medicine. People should not use this ever.
Many people have been poisoned over the years with this product. Silver has absolutely no value to the body. A person should know more use a product like this and they should use lead or Mercury