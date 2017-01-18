Willow: The “Undercover” Smart Breast Pump

The Willow wearable breast pump is what every breastfeeding mother has been fantasizing about. It’s a cord-free, hands-free pump that fits comfortably inside your bra.
The company website shows women pushing strollers, working in the office, and chatting at the park — all looking chilled out and happy while they pump. If you are a breastfeeding mother, this is bigger news than the time we put a man on the moon.
If you’ve ever heard the sound of a breast pump, you may assume that Willow sounds like a tank engine erupting out of your bra — not a good scenario if you’re in a meeting with your boss. But the makers of Willow promise that this pump is so quiet, ‘you can take that conference call without the mute button.’
The pump looks like a vaguely breast-shaped, white plastic egg. It collects milk in an internal spill-proof bag and shuts off automatically when the bag is full. It’s called a smart breast-pump because the accompanying app tracks milk supply, lets you know when it needs charging, and compares pump sessions. It’s easy to assemble (revolutionary in itself) and dishwasher safe.
Magic like this comes at a price, retailing for $429 USD. The Willow breast pump is set to hit the market this spring.