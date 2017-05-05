Women in Labor Stop Pushing, See Amazing Results

by on

The staff at this hospital initiated a project to stop telling women to push.What if we stopped telling women to push when they’re in labor? That’s the philosophy behind a new program at a U.K. hospital, and the results are amazing.

If you’ve ever seen a woman delivering a baby in a movie or a television show, you have heard the rallying cry: “Push!” If you’ve had a baby yourself, you’ve likely heard it too.

Related: Twin Sisters Give Birth to Baby Boys On the Same Day!

The staff at Medway Maritime Hospital in Kent initiated a project to stop telling women to push. The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives put out a call for action after seeing a sharp rise in severe perineal tearing affecting nearly 14,000 women in 2013 to 2014.

Over a 12-month period after the program was implemented, the incidence of women with severe tearing went down from 7% to 1%. How have they gotten such amazing results? Largely, simply by not asking women to push when they are in labor.

Guidelines also discourage women from staying on their backs in labour — they are encouraged to try alternate positions. Women are also encouraged to slow down during labor, and nurses coach them to breathe through contractions instead of pushing.

Midwives were also discouraged from pulling a baby out once their shoulders emerged and instead supporting the baby’s weight as it emerges, all of which reduces pressure on the perineum. Holding a hand against the perineum while the baby crowns and is born also provides important counterpressure and support for the perineum.

Related: 11 ACOG Recommendations That Could Improve Maternity Care

The program has been so successful at Medway that the results were published in the European Journal Of Obstetrics & Gynaecology And Reproductive Biology, and there are plans to roll it out nationally.

The results of this program and study won’t come as a shock or surprise to many midwives and obstetrical care providers, but it is great news for women everywhere that these methods are finally getting formal recognition as the better, safer way for women to labor.


Kama Lee Jackson
Kama Lee Jackson
Kama Lee Jackson is a writer and the founder of Bloom, teaching prenatal and postpartum classes to parents and parents-to-be. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree and a Bachelor of Health Sciences (midwifery) degree, both from Ryerson University. Kama is a cynical optimist who is addicted to podcasts, online window shopping, and the idea of being super fit. She lives in Toronto with her two children, with whom she gets endless pleasure by verbally subtitling their two cats.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

10 thoughts on “Women in Labor Stop Pushing, See Amazing Results”

    1. Hey Margo! If you click on the link in the article for European Journal Of Obstetrics & Gynaecology And Reproductive Biology, it will take you the the study abstract.

      Reply

    1. Hey Gemma: The study is titled “Can the incidence of obstetric anal sphincter injury be reduced? The STOMP experience.” The link in the article will take you the the abstract.

      Reply

  4. The author has a bachelors in midwifery? As an RN I have never heard of such a thing. To my knowledge one must be an RN before getting a masters in midwifery in order to be a midwife…

    Reply

    1. If you look on the university’s website you will see that they offer a Midwifery Bachelor’s degree. It does not have a prerequisite of RN. She also lives in Canada, and that may change what is required for specific programs.

      Reply

    2. Hi Sarah! Yes, I have a Bachelor of Health Sciences degree in midwifery. It is most definitely a thing. 🙂 Ryerson University also offers a post-baccalaureate program for health professionals, such as RNs. If you’re interested, here is some more information on the program: http://www.ryerson.ca/midwifery/

      Reply

  5. When I was in labour, I got told to push and I didn’t feel the urge to push at all. It was the most stressful part- I was being told ‘push when you feel the urge’ but I didn’t feel the urge so they just told me to push! I pushed for an hour and eventually they had to perform an episiotomy.. i wonder whether I had to push at all?

    Reply

  6. The midwife supporting my perineum at the birth of my second child was a revelation! 😲
    It made the experience so much more tolerable –
    and felt to me as if it alleviated a substantial amount of torture-like sensation (like a ‘Chinese burn’?) round the vagina during the birth of my first born.
    In my experience – it should be COMPULSORY in midwifery training.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 