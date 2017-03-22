These Women Are Changing The World Right Now

We’ve looked at a series of amazing women from history this month. Now let’s learn about some present-day women who are using their talents and minds to make a difference in the world.
Bastardilla
Who is she?
Though her true identity is unknown, Bastardilla (loosely translated as ‘italics’) is a Columbian street artist who uses her work to bring attention to important social issues. She gives voice to the voiceless.
Quotes:
“I like being able to see and work with those subjects which aren’t often seen…The resilience of women, the way their stories of strength can be found on any given corner.”
“Sadness and pain are part of humanity that we shouldn’t reject.”
Bio:
Though she began creating art as a child, she was well into adulthood before she stopped throwing out her work when it was finished. She wanted a way to share it and soon realized that she could just create publicly.
Colombia has legalized and embraced street art, making it the prefect, inexpensive vehicle for artistic expression of social issues. Bastardilla’s work focuses primarily on feminism, native and Latin American women’s trials, and the fight to end violence in South America.
Learn more about her:
Her Website
Article and pictorial collection of her works
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Who is she?
A Nigerian writer, she is credited with bringing African literature to a greater audience while allowing cross-generational communication and telling the stories we don’t often hear. She is remarkable as well for her ability to expose the dignity of every character, regardless of social status. Beyoncé used some of her words to write “Flawless.”
Quotes:
“Racism should never have happened and so you don’t get a cookie for reducing it.”
“We raise girls to see each other as competitors not for jobs or accomplishments, which I think can be a good thing, but for the attention of men. We teach girls that they cannot be sexual beings in the way that boys are.”
Bio:
As a child, Chimamanda loved to read stories, especially British novels. She only realized it was possible for black Africans to exist in books when she first read Chinua Achebe, and her life pivoted.
She went to university in the United States and learned that a majority of people expected her to be a certain way because she was African. She decided to write stories that show a range of what it means to be human.
She delivered a popular TED talk on the dangers of hearing only one story and her words were published again in a popular song by Beyoncé. Through this, Beyoncé and Chimamanda are credited with bringing feminism to a new generation.
Learn more about her:
Author of:
Half of a Yellow Sun
The Thing Around Your Neck
We Should All Be Feminists
Aung San Suu Kyi
Who is she?
A Burmese woman who, after spending 15 years imprisoned in her own home, became the leader of her country, redefining the government as a democratic republic (Myanmar).
Quotes:
“The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear”
“If you’re feeling helpless, help someone.”
“Please use your liberty to promote ours.”
“My top priority is for people to understand that they have the power to change things themselves.”
Bio:
Her father, a war hero who helped negotiate Burma’s independence from Britain, died when she was young. She left her home country of Burma to study at university. In her early forties, she went back to her homeland for a few weeks to care for her sick mother.
At the time, her country was ruled by an oppressive military government and fell deeper into chaos during her visit. She gave a speech to half a million people who showed up to hear the war hero’s daughter. She called for a democratic government.
She was arrested and imprisoned in her home, not permitted to see any friends or family for 15 years. Eventually she began climbing the walls and giving speeches.
Released in 2010, her new political party won almost 80% of the parliamentary seats. She holds one of them, and continues to work for change in her country.
Learn more about her:
Author of:
Freedom from Fear
Letters from Burma
Brené Brown
Who is she?
A professor and researcher for courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy, Brown is the author of multiple #1 New York Times Bestsellers that encourage people to live more courageous, authentic lives.
Quotes:
“Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change.”
“I define connection as the energy that exists between people when they feel seen, heard, and valued; when they can give and receive without judgment; and when they derive sustenance and strength from the relationship.”
“We cannot selectively numb emotions, when we numb the painful emotions, we also numb the positive emotions.”
Bio:
In her work as a social work professor and researcher, Brown realized the effects of vulnerability and shame on people’s lives. She has spent 14 years researching how we can feel better about ourselves and our relationships.
Her TEDx talk, The Power of Vulnerability, is one of the top 5 most viewed talks and has been viewed over 25 million times all over the world.
She discovered that self-love, forgiveness, and removal of shame opens us to be greater and freer has led many to seek forgiveness for their past. She is also responsible for the concept that we cannot selectively numb emotions — that we must be vulnerable and feel difficult emotions in order to feel the good ones fully.
Learn more about her:
TED talk
Author of:
Daring Greatly
The Gifts of Imperfection
Rising Strong
