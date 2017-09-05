Yes or No: Should Tweens Have Unlimited Screen Time?

Not only are screens part of our modern world, but they are also an integral and undeniable part of our children’s future. So as parents, should we regulate our kids’ screen time or should we let them decide?
It’s the age of smart phones, tablets, televisions, and computers. Short of living in the bush, there is really no way to get through a day without setting eyes on a screen, and many children spend more time with their screens than their parents would like.
I asked parents for their opinions to the question:
Should tweens have unlimited screen time once all their ‘jobs’ are done?
Yes
Dominica Larkin, parent of three, ages 13, 11, and 8
What works for my tweens may not work for others but, my belief with most things — food, screen time, bedtime — is that limiting it just makes them crave it more.
From an early age, my oldest was a keen gamer. When he received a new Wii game, we let him play it until he turned to us and said his eyes hurt. He only asked a handful of times to play it again once school and activities started up. Each child is different, and every parent knows their child best, but I saw in my kid from about age 5 on, that he could self-regulate fairly well, with guidance.
When my son acted out or was not cooperating, we would question the amount of use and pull back on the access. Now at 13 he has free access to his laptop, xbox and tablet — with some clear understanding that if homework is done, chores are done, things we ask of him are happily and cheerfully completed then he can have all the time he wants. Sometimes he needs a gentle reminder to turn off his light and go to sleep but as long as he functions well the next day, I really don’t have a problem with him staying up late occasionally.
My kids are in a number of extra-curricular activities so the amount of time they are actually on screens is not unreasonable. I already see in my younger two that they get bored of their tablets quite quickly and often choose other activities. In my opinion, it’s a discussion with everyone in the family, adults included, that we should limit exposure before sleeping, just like we should limit sugar. Personally, I need to improve my self-regulation when it comes to chocolate!
No
Alana Nugent, parent of a 10-year-old
Allowing our tween to have as much screen time as she wants is a big fat NO for us. We find it so interesting that her response to screen time is so similar to her response to sugar. We’ve found that it negatively affects our daughter’s mood, sleep patterns and ability to concentrate (most notably when asked to perform math problems in her head, interesting right?). She is also the kind of kid that gets stuck on things, so she struggles with self-regulation in this area and needs the guidelines/rules/boundaries to help her successfully & healthily navigate her daily routines and household expectations.
We definitely don’t demonize technology and support the desire to create and design, however, we put just as much emphasis on the importance of going analog.