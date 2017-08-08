Yes or No: Should You Swear in Front of Your Kids?

Are you unfazed by saying the four-letter word in front of your kids, or is it a big no-no? We asked some moms about their approach to swearing in front of their children.
Yes, I swear in front of my kids.
Jenn Green, mother of a 3.5-year-old boy, Founder of Baby Mama Fitness.
I really feel that swearing has a bad rep. They are words, words that have clear definitions and uses. Words express emotions and feelings. My partner and I swear in front of our kid. Our swearing is based on incidents and emotions. And I just don’t see anything wrong with it.
We would never swear AT someone and feel this distinction is important to express to our kid. Just like anything, there is a time and a place. For me, swear words are not to be used against people but to be used to express a feeling. And I think that just labeling something as ‘bad’ or ‘uneducated’ is like labeling candy ‘bad’ or comic books ‘uneducated’ and can create a scenario in which your kid starts to do it behind your back anyways. So why not educate instead of ban?
In a world where we are told to bottle up our emotions and not express ourselves or find a more articulate way of expressing ourselves, it’s just another way to control how people express their emotions.
I grew up in typical Irish Catholic household. I was told that swearing was for people who weren’t educated. I was also the first in my family to get a University degree. It was just a phrase that was parroted from generation to generation without much thought behind it.
I am educated, articulate, and have a wide vocabulary. I also swear when I stub my toe really, really hard.
Related: Confession: I’m Not the Mom I Thought I’d Be
No, I don’t swear in front of my kids.
Laura Norris, mother of two (ages 12 and 9), high school teacher
My husband and I both grew up in non-swearing families, so it seemed very natural for us to parent our kids in a non-swearing house. I personally don’t swear very much, even when hanging out with adults, so it’s not at all difficult to have clean speech.
I really don’t think that children need to hear swearing in their day-to-day life. I would like to set the example for my children that there are many ways to verbally express happiness, frustration, and anger and would rather hear intelligent words coming from their mouths that more accurately describe these feelings.
As a high school teacher, I try to set up the classroom environment so it is professional, serious, and somewhat mimics the workplace that the students will soon be entering. I find that some students have trouble not swearing in class which, to me, really upsets the professional atmosphere. Through speaking to and observing students in the classroom, I have seen a direct correlation between swearing in school and swearing at home. I want to come across as calm, educated and controlled at home and in my professional life.
When people swear constantly they seem less in control, less educated and more willing to break the rules. These are all things that I do not wish for my children.
Related: These Top 5 Parenting Podcasts Aren’t What You’d Expect
Jessica Raymond, mother of two (ages 4 and 6.5).
I grew up in a house in which swearing was not really a part of my parents’ vocabulary, at least not in front of me. My dad once said people who swear do it is because they have a lack of vocabulary to express themselves. That stuck with me, and I never picked up the habit. Although, since I’ve been grown up, I’ve found my parents swear more then I ever do, and I tease them when it happens.
My husband and I agreed that we would lead by example for our kids and not swear in front of them — easy for me, not as easy for him! They know the words, but they also know it is not appropriate and can use other words to express themselves. So far it has been working for us.
Where do you fall on the cussing spectrum?